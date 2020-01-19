Daily horoscope for January 19: read your zodiac sign, astrology and zodiac prediction

advertisement

Sunday, January 19 is determined by the positive atmosphere and your ability to realize your ambitions. The end of the week starts with a small positive aspect.

Mars sees Sagittarius making a semi-sextile with Jupiter in Capricorn.

A semi-sextile is an aspect where two planets are 30 degrees apart.

The two planetary energies are interconnected, but they influence each other indirectly.

The aspect can convey a lack of convenience and can influence the development of your interests.

Astrologer Marina Stoichkova, from MarStars Astrology, believes this is a supportive aspect that can help people achieve their ambitions.

She said: “With this semi-sextile you can get what you want.

“You can be positive about the result of your efforts.

“You can also become more competitive with this aspect.

“And this moon position can also focus on something that you want to achieve.

“So you can work on or spend your time on something that you are really passionate about.”

Then at 18:00 GMT (13:00 ET) the moon will go to Sagittarius.

The astrologer thinks this Ingression will offer a relief.

Mrs. Stoichkova said: “This is actually a nice way to end the week.

“I am happy how Sunday ends with this positive note.

“The Moon Ingressing Sagittarius always creates a positive atmosphere.

“There will be an optimistic atmosphere that creates productive mindsets.”

