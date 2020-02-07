Daily horoscope readings for February 7 suggest that the stars will bring family and friends together, making Friday the ideal day for a party. However, the day could also bring a mix of emotions for those who believe in the alien influence of the planets.

What is my astrology forecast for February 7th?

According to MarStars Astrology astrologer Marina, February 7th will bring a mix of positive and negative emotions.

On February 7, she said Venus entered the ram and Mercury was in the fish quintile with Mars in Sagittarius.

Marina added that the moon was in cancer but would change to Leo in the evening.

READ MORE: What is your horoscope reading for cancer in February 2020?

“In relationships, this can be exciting, but it may require balance and can generate unnecessary emotional responses.”

Marina said Mercury’s interaction with Mars would inspire and drive people on Friday.

She added: “On the other hand, Mercury, which is in Pisces, will have a positive creative aspect with Mars in Sagittarius.

“This would be a great aspect to change something about our goals and plans and to be more creative and inspired overall.”

“Fish and Sagittarius are very much related to our goals, our imagination and our dreams, so this is a great time to rethink your dreams, plans and goals and plan some new steps you can take to achieve your long term goals to reach.”

Marina said the moon enters Leo in the evening, which helps people enjoy their Friday nights and create an ideal opportunity for an excursion or party.

She said: “This should bring more excitement, more passion, more will to act and the desire to share time with other people.

“On Friday night, this would be a great position for a party, an outdoor party, or an event.

“Whatever positive emotions would bring you.”