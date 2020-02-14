Friday February 14th is a pretty intense day for your horoscope. Astrologer Marina Stoichkova from MarStars Astrology believes this is because the moon is in the sign of the Scorpio.

She said: “My personal feeling and understanding is that a scorpion moon is one of the most challenging positions.

“This position allows you to dive deeper and explore your affairs.

“You can do research, be extra secure, and focus on specific issues.

“But the challenge is that you could dramatize or exaggerate the importance of something this Friday.”

At the same time, the Scorpio moon makes an opposition to the planet Uranus.

Marina Stoichkova of MarStars Astrology believes that this position can allow people to make drastic changes.

She said, “Expect to try something new at the end of the working week.

“But there is a risk that something unpredictable or stressful will occur at this point.”

So Friday can be a pretty intense experience and expects the day to bring about unexpected changes

On Valentine’s Day, the sun also arrives in Aquarius, the symbol of independent thinking.

This Friday is therefore an ideal opportunity to assess priorities and decide how you want to live your life.

Venus, the planet most associated with this romantic day, spends much of Valentine’s Day in Aries, a combination that helps astrology advocates refine their objects of desire.

At the same time, mercury accelerates through sensitive fish.

The messenger planet will decline shortly and is currently in its shadow phase.

It is therefore important to take a little more time to process your thoughts before you share them with loved ones.