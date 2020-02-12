This month Mercury will decline and will remain there for three weeks. For MarStars Astrology’s Marina Stoichkova, this is a great time to “rethink old things, fix something that didn’t work well for us, and generally reevaluate our lives”.

Wednesday has an exciting aspect between Venus in Aries and Pluto in Capricorn.

Marina said, “This creative aspect can allow us to make certain changes in relationships, emotional things, or creative projects that we may have.

“Maybe we want to change our focus in business, too, and our desires have changed too.

“Business negotiations are also very interesting, but at the same time unpredictable.”

Another positive aspect comes from the sun in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn.

Marina says: “This is a very empowering aspect that makes you particularly motivated and confident and focuses on specific goals.

“Above all business goals or social projects, but also community projects.

With the transit moon in Libra on Wednesday, Marina says, you should focus on relationships and partnerships and intensify communication with other people.

Mercury will only decline in Pisces, and Marina said, “Although this is not a convenient position for Mercury, it is all about creativity and imagination.

At the same time, we can really concentrate on our inner self. “

Declining mercury is usually associated with delays, nervousness and technical disorders.

In connection with the energy of the fish, however, it brings connection, spiritual healing and reflection during this time.

There are things that should be avoided during this time, the astrologer said.

Marina said: “Avoid brand new things that you would like to start with.

“New business, a brand new contract, an application for a new job, etc.

“Overall, it’s not the best time for it. At the same time, you have to be prepared for surprises, for things that you haven’t really planned.

“Sometimes the declining mercury can give us some positive surprises, some things you didn’t expect.”

During this time, the focus is on the past, the restart of old projects or the retrieval of memories.