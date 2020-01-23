advertisement

YSRCP general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Thursday accused M.A. Shariff of committing constitutional dishonesty by referring the accounts on decentralization of capital and cancellation of APCRDA to the limited committee.

“The TDP members, who were in the majority in the Senate, had not made any notification as required or requested changes to refer the accounts to the limited committee. According to the rules, the notification or changes, if proposed, must be printed in the Council and submitted for circulation, “Mr. Rao, a former opposition leader in the Legislative Council, told reporters here.

For the first time in history, the leader of the opposition was sitting in the N. Chandrababu Naidu meeting in the VIP gallery in order to put pressure on Mr. Shariff to make the decision with his discretionary power, Mr. Rao claimed.

Instead, the chairman should have referred the bills to the joint limited committee of the legislator, said Mr. Rao.

Digging at Naidu

Mr. Naidu was determined to stop development in the state despite the rejection of his party to the elections, said the YSRCP leader.

“The action of Mr. Shariff and Mr. Naidu will force other states to debate the relevance of the Senate,” he noted.

He stated that Mr. Naidu was successful in temporarily blocking the passage of the two accounts, and said that the YSRCP would continue as soon as possible with the formation of the legislative capital in Amaravati, judicial capital in Kurnool and executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Rao said the reason for decentralized development, headed by Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had to remove the backwardness in the Rayalaseema and Northern Andhra regions.

Advice to TDP

He also asked the TDP leaders to reveal their vote against Mr. Naidu’s “parochial and partisan” behavior and his determination to help all those who would be involved in insider trading in Amaravati.

As part of insider trading, 760 hectares were purchased by nearly 800 white cardholders, he said, and he justified the scam referral to the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

