The monster father who killed his family and dog in his home near Disney Hollywood Studios has a troubled and dark past.

As RadarOnline.com readers know Anthony Todt confesses to the murders of his wife, three children and a pet after the police found their bodies in his home earlier this week. Relatives reported the family missing on January 6, though the neighbors told officials that they had not seen any of them since mid-December.

Anthony, 44, was arrested on Monday, January 13, after living with his family members’ corpses for days at his Celebration, Florida home.

When Anthony was waiting for his prison sentence after being charged with the death of his family members, it was revealed that his father had been jailed 40 years ago for a similar crime.

In 1980, when Anthony was 4 years old, he had a strange attempt to kill his mother, Loretta Todtin their house. According to an article by the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1981, he heard his mother scream in the middle of the night before she saw her “wrestling” with a man – later than John Chair Monte – in bed. John finally shot Loretta’s eyes and ran away.

Anthony’s mother survived the shootout even though she lost an eye and had a bullet in her skull. It was later discovered that Anthony’s father, Robert Todt, was responsible for the attack. The man – who was admitting to having an affair at the time – was convicted of hiring John, a former special student at the school he was working on, to murder Loretta.

John was sentenced to four years in prison after testifying against Robert, while Robert was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, criminal charges and conspiracy. Although Loretta refused to believe that her husband was behind the attack, she eventually divorced him and moved away.

Anthony’s reason to murder a woman Megan Todt and their children Alek. Tyler and Zoe it’s not clear. He is reportedly working with detectives while the investigation continues.

