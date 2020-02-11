In front Kirk Douglas He died at the age of 103 and made sure he was up to date with politics – especially at the 2020 presidential race. According to the son Michael Douglas, some of the last words from the popular Spartacus actor supported the Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg,

“I don’t know if he pulled my leg or not, but one of the last words he said in the hospital when he came and saw me asked me to lean over and I leaned forward He and he said, ‘Mike can do it,’ said the 75-year-old on Saturday February 8th.

The Fatal Attraction actor, who announced the death of his legendary father on February 5, spoke to a crowd of attendees about the heartbreaking moment when he joined former New York Mayor to open a new campaign office in Madison. Wisconsin. Michael also said his late father was happy when Bloomberg announced his candidacy for president in November 2019.

The heartbreaking news about some of Kirk’s last moments comes days after Michael – the proud father of sons Cameron Douglas, 41 and Dylan Douglas, 19, and daughter Carys Douglas, 16 – revealed that his beloved father died in a statement on Instagram.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” wrote the Basic Instinct actor. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film, who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us . “

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just dad Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and his wife AnneA wonderful husband, ”Michael continued.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in a film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” concluded the Wall Street star. “Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much. “

Alex Berliner / BEI / Shutterstock

Two days after the unveiling of Kirk’s death, the entire Douglas family went to his funeral to attend. Michael, Catherine and the rest of their clan said goodbye to their beloved patriarch at the Westwood Memorial in Los Angeles on February 7th.

We already miss you, Kirk!