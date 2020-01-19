Dabo lights the Roy Bus and drives it into a hotel ballroom

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-11 17: 27: 23.0

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney throws a pass into the ballroom on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Clemson’s head coach

Dabo Swinney fired up the ROY (Rest of Y’all) bus on Saturday afternoon and drove him into the middle of a hotel ballroom.

advertisement

# 3 Clemson held his last practice session on Saturday before Monday’s national championship against LSU # 1, and in bad weather in the area, Tiger training was moved to the hall. The LSU received the indoor practice facility from New Orleans Saints, while Clemson was scheduled for the Yulman Stadium in Tulane.

With heavy rainfall, the tigers found an alternative plan – a 70-meter ballroom in the team hotel. The equipment staff was glued to the sidelines, and apart from the crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, it looked like a normal practice.

A few brief observations:

* Defensive duel Nyles Pinckney was in a competition after defeating the US state of Ohio in the Fiesta Bowl. He was not dressed and did not train on Saturday. However, Pinckney did his part as a trainer for the younger defensive tackles.

* We were allowed to attend the last training session in Tampa in 2016 – the training session where Swinney told his team they were going to beat Alabama because they loved each other – and the first song on the playlist that afternoon was that of Eminem Lose yourself.

The first song on the playlist Saturday? Yes, the same song. When the first verse echoed from the chandeliers, Jackson let go of Carman and some of the players broke their best moves.

Appearance

If you had

A shot

Or an opportunity

To take everything you ever wanted

In a moment

Would you catch it

Or just let it slide off?

The song after Lose Yourself was Travis Tritts Great day to be alive, The entire team sang the choir under the direction of Swinney.

And it’s a great day to be alive

I know the sun is still shining

When I close my eyes

There are some tough times in the neighborhood

But why can’t every day be so good?

It was a very spirited practice. The players were as loud and excited as I have never seen them before, and an observer reminded me of an old video baseball game in which you could play home run derby in different places (e.g. in the living room of a house). They could watch TV from the watch or TV, etc., and the Saturday workout felt the same.

For the record, the chandeliers were intact when I left.

* Swinney mentioned the previous Saturday that he was staying in the same hotel that the Alabama team stayed in in 1993 when the Crimson Tide played against Miami in the Sugar Bowl. Swinney, Mickey Conn, Lemanski Hall and Thad Turnipseed were players on this team, while Danny Pearman and Woody McCorvey were coaches.

The Hurricanes were the unaffordable favorites of Heisman’s award-winning quarterback Gino Torretta, and the Hurricane recipients talked a lot before this game. After training, I spoke to someone who had attended the Alabama program at the time and they said I felt the same this time.

The bottom line in this: Torretta was confused all day – including a game where Alabama’s turn was 11-player – and Alabama got away with a 34-13 win. The current head coach of the LSU, Ed Orgeron, was a defensive coach in this Miami team.

* An elderly couple parked their car at a valet and walked through the hotel doors to face a group of Clemson players in a hurry. The horrified looks on their faces only increased when they heard loud whistling and screaming from a ballroom.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idMJMbUOnfA (/ embed)

T-I-G-E-R-S # ALLIN pic.twitter.com/PaG2CInGLM

– Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB)

January 11, 2020

LIVE NOW || Last exercise before the #NationalChampionship https://t.co/eMtLKEJxOp

– Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB)

January 11, 2020

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons officially announces the NFL decision

Clemson falls to the NC state to end the winning streak

advertisement