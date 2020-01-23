advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-03 13: 31: 05.0

Swinney speaks to the media at its weekly press conference on Tuesday.

CLEMSON – pastor

Dabo Swinney was back in the pulpit on Tuesday and recorded for his team and league as only he can.

The Tigers are preparing to take on Virginia in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (7.30pm, ABC) on Saturday. Swinney was asked about the assessment that the Atlantic Coast Conference was weak.

The next 10 minutes of the press conference were at Dabo’s best, and instead of trying to break quotes, I will let his comments tell the story.

On the ACC and what he saw from the league

“I saw a man like Sam Howell. I saw Mack Brown come in and take North Carolina to a bowl, “said Swinney.” We have ten bowl teams and I think that’s 42 bowl teams in four years. For me it’s more of the same thing, just consistency. In some years you may be a bit more top heavy with teams than in other years, and we certainly had the problem that you know it was us and the state of Florida, and that you know a few other teams that are quite stubborn , and then we are We have had a few years like this year in which a lot of people have accumulated in the middle, if you will. But it is a deep league.

“Ten teams made bowls. There are many teams that can win and they have won seasons. I think that speaks for itself. Our league never gets the honor no matter what we do and it has always been so. Our league doesn’t get much recognition for what happened, but we were very successful as a league. Three of the last six national championships. All of these other things are perceptual and who classified what and this and that. You don’t play all of them, so there are a lot of hypotheses, but I only know what I know and I know what is real, not what people tell me. I know what is reality and that is a very good league and it has been for a long time. I don’t think this year is as good as it may have been a few years ago in terms of the strength of some of these teams. Apparently they had a change in Florida State and a couple of trainer changes and the like. But listen, it was only a few years ago that Lamar Jackson was playing over there in Louisville. You’re looking at all of the quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL. Much of it comes from the ACC. ”

According to K’Von Wallace, the tigers are the best team in the country

“It’s great when you can refuel a little. Top it off a little. I think the biggest motivation is self motivation. If you have to be artificially motivated to be great at something, you will never be great. The biggest motivation is self motivation and pride in your performance and doing a great job and doing it again and again and having a standard that you believe in. That should be your biggest motivation, but if you are competitive in situations and you get a little fuel along the way, that’s good. You are speaking to a man who has won a number of ball games. He’s planning some big games. Tom Brady is 42 years old and I am sure that he is motivated himself, but I am sure that he takes every little nugget he can get. I think that’s only part of the competition, but there is no greater motivation than self-motivation. “

So what does Clemson’s narrative drive the benefit of the doubt?

“The media. That is what drives everything and what drives every perception and what is published there. It does not mean that there are bad people, it does not punish anyone. But I just think that other programs benefit from time to time of doubt, and for whatever reason, our league certainly doesn’t really have the benefit of doubt if there were another team out there that had a 15-0 season and a team four touchdowns she would do it. I think people should focus more on who we are and not who we play.

“I could understand that if we were a new child, but we’ve been here for a long time. We have nine seasons in a row with over ten wins, we and Alabama are the second-strongest team of the decade. We all played. We play the same schedule every year. I think the most important thing is that sometimes people create storylines in the off-season and sometimes they don’t. We shouldn’t be very good at defense this year. Last year’s team had many of these superstars and we were portrayed differently. The crazy thing is that this team is playing a lot better than last year’s team and it’s really not even tight. You are still talking about a tight game in North Carolina. There is still talk of it.

“Trevor Lawrence made a few interceptions at the beginning of the season, and not all of them have spoken since. Trevor – if they thought he was good last year – is now so much better than last year. At the moment he’s twice as much as the quarterback when everyone crowned him king of football. He’s twice the quarterback today, and people missed it because there was only this rhetoric all year round.

“I don’t discipline anyone at all. Everyone does their job. I just don’t think our team was represented properly and I think people missed a nice football team. James Skalski is a beautiful soccer player. My goodness. Travis Etienne – what a year he has. It’s incredible. We dominated 11 out of 12 games and some people say we’ve only been good since North Carolina. No, we were great all year round. We have dominated every single opponent. Texas A&M was the 12th team in the country when they arrived here. Nobody knows anything about this stuff, so we suddenly hit them and now they’re no longer good. It is only driven by perception.

“We don’t play the way you play. It is who we are and who we were. I went on with First Take and I was asked a question – there was a debate – as if we weren’t going to be defeated if we weren’t in the playoffs. That is the kind of conversation. And then people get amnesia this time of year. Now everyone in the past two or three weeks suddenly says, “Oh, Clemson is a great team.” We are the same team that we have been all year round. It’s just that you know you have to recognize that. But it’s really no different than the whole year. I don’t know why, but I just think that sometimes we don’t have the benefit of the doubt and that’s a shame. “

In the playoff commission and how his team is portrayed

“I think the committee did it right every year. I think they did it right every year and I think they do a great job. It’s not a bit of what I was talking about. This team has been presented so inaccurately throughout the year.

“The story is instead what we’re playing against. It was about playing a tight game. It’s about how we don’t play against anyone, which is completely disrespectful for other teams. Oh, and Trevor has a few eavesdropping attempts Trevor Lawrence should be. ” A Heisman finalist. It’s incredible what he did. It’s incredible what this team did. In all areas as a soccer team, it is better than this team, which was 15-0 last year. Are you going to finish now? I don’t know. We’re good enough to compete in our league, so we’ll get a chance. I think a lot of people missed a nice football with this team. What this back-seven did is incredible. It’s the best back-seven I’ve trained.

“I think we have seven wins with more than 30 points or so in a row, and people are developing different storylines to try to diminish what they have achieved. My passion is our program and my passion are these players. From time to time, I think, as a leader, you have to speak so easily and not let other people detract from what has been achieved.

“I’m just trying to tell the truth the way I see it.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q03ecBDRCbA (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mffXtXilZm4 (/ embed)

