DaBaby gets a baby.

On Tuesday (February 11), DaBaby was involved in an online firestorm of criticism after her daughter MeMe’s mother sent a video of his alleged text messages to another woman, who she claimed was pregnant with his child.

The two were apparently involved in a couple’s argument over the fact that the rapper “Suge” reproduced with another woman who was pregnant with her child for the first month. The news spread after the friend of the “BOP” rapper, MeMe, shared a text exchange between DaBaby and the unidentified woman on Instagram. The video shows how the rapper has to “police” her.

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, visited his own Instagram page to clarify the situation, and revealed that although he has another child on the way, he never cheated on his girlfriend.

“I see it’s another day that baby is being talked about online,” DaBaby said. “Let me clarify something when my new blessing is received, I and Shawty were not together, Shawty was not with me, lived with me, did not fuck me in any way, shape or form.”

MeMe later appeared to respond by going to her instastory and writing the message, “A” man “would never try to deactivate a woman” before posting a series of messages explaining why she felt liberated, that the truth has been revealed.

Shortly thereafter, DaBaby recorded an eight-minute video explaining the situation vaguely while asking for privacy about his children.

“I know that this situation will occur everywhere and in the media, but my main priority is my daughter,” said DaBaby. “It’s unfortunate because now when I do interviews people will ask about it, but I ask everyone, media or whoever, please don’t ask me about my child. Yes, I’m a rapper, but I’m a father first. “

Check out DaBaby’s full answer below.