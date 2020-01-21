D.J. After winning famous programs, Uiagalelei put an incredible end to his HS career

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 16.12.2019, 09: 10: 09.0

Uiagalelei (left) celebrates with his teammates

Clemson Quarterback Commit D.J. Uiagalelei can say what could be the best way to finish a high school career in preparatory history.

The 5-star quarterback ended his career in St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. With a 49:28 win against De La Salle No. 7 (Concord, Calif.) On Saturday night for the California State Championship and National High School – Win championship (due to the end of the season as team No. 1). Two weeks earlier, Uiagalelei Bosco led to the victory over the California powerhouse Mater Dei, which won the same championships last season.

Uiagalelei completed 23 out of 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns, scoring a fifth on the floor while rocketing 64 yards.

De La Salle had won six Open Division championships from 2009 to 2015 and was runner-up in the last four.

“It was crazy when you took the last snapshot. We worked on that throughout the off-season and it was just crazy to see it, ”Uiagalelei told TigerNet. “It was wonderful. It was so satisfying. We have worked for all the hard work that we have been doing for 11 months – since January – and then into December.”

After the game, Uiagalelei was approached by legendary De La Salle coach Bob Ladouceur, who coached the Spartans from 1979 to 2012 and set a record of 399–25–3. Ladouceur told Uiagalelei that he was a fucking player.

“This is a legend,” said Uiagalelei. “This is probably one of the greatest high school soccer coaches ever. Being able to speak to him and those words was pretty cool. I take it every day. “

Uiagalelei and his team saved the best in the end.

“I guess so. These two games, both championship games that you want to win and you have to win, ”he said. “I feel like I just wanted to go out in these two games to do my part for my team so we could get a W. I gave 100 percent every time I stepped on the field in these two games. “

While Uiagalelei couldn’t have written a better end to his high school career, he said this was the plan all along.

“I don’t think I was really worried about it, but I knew that I wanted to be able to be a great soccer player, get better and prepare for the next level and college, to win a championship in high school, ”he said. “That was the goal for me to go to high school, but that was the plan, so I think yes. Just do it, I don’t think so. I would never have seen it that way. “

“This is how we wanted to go out as seniors. That’s how I wanted to emerge as a national champion and that’s how we did it. There is no better way to go out. ”

While his future team is preparing for a college football playoff, Uiagalelei can take the lead in preparation.

“It was kind of a college football playoff,” he said. “It was incredible that I could beat these two teams in my last two high school soccer games. Especially for our senior class, so that you can participate right at the front. We have been working on this not only for eleven months, but for four years. To be able to win a championship ourselves, we can say: “We won this championship. We were. ‘ “

He will now focus his attention on finishing his high school academic career before joining Clemson in January.

“I still have three school days. Wednesday is my last final day and I sign my letter of intent on Wednesday, ”he said. “I will probably just continue to train and train. I’m starting my off-season training sessions tomorrow. “

