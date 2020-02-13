Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Mike Leake # 8 throws a warm-up field during the first inning of the MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on August 6, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Torey Lovullo, manager of Diamondbacks, does not press the panic button – at most he has his finger over it.

An MRI showed that Mike Leake of Arizona’s non-throwing wrist would take at least two weeks to heal after the right-hander injured an old fracture while chasing his dog at home, he told reporters. Leake added that he should be ready to play by the opening day, March 26th.

As of Thursday afternoon, Lovullo is not preparing for drastic measures as he tries to align his starting rotation. He doesn’t do that either.

“If you talk about this diagnosis, I would say that (my concern) is not minimal,” said Lovullo. “I’m not there yet. If he sits down and talks to him, he’s a tough player, he’s a tough man. I think he wants to get out of there and take some of the obstacles that lie ahead of him and fight through. “

The D-Backs are still considering what Leake can do during the two-week break. While he may be able to keep his right limb active, there is no groundball practice or lifting in the cards while he is resting his left wrist.

“For two weeks we will try to regain freedom of movement in this area, to strengthen it and to move it in the right direction again,” said Lovullo. “There will be limited baseball activities for two weeks.

“I think everyone defines what they can and can’t do in the next two weeks. Because it’s their left wrist, there will be some baseball functions they can do. We haven’t defined that yet.”

Arizona has the weapons that Leake can replace. Unsurprisingly, Lovullo hinted that Madison Bumgarner, who will join as a free agent, will start the opening day.

Robbie Ray, Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver and Merrill Kelly were able to complete a five-man rotation after pushing the starting roles for the D-Backs in 2019. Alex Young, Taylor Clarke and Jon Duplantier – all key players a year ago – have what it takes to be a starter and could use a strong pen to make their case for a rotation point.

Regarding the development of this competition, Lovullo said that Leake’s injury, discovered on Wednesday, as Pitcher and Catcher reported, does not change his approach to rating players fighting for rotation appearances.

“At this point, no. I will go on like Mike is available, ”said Lovullo. “I know that he is very optimistic that he will be ready on the opening day. I want to be fair about these discussions and be as honest as possible whether he is involved or not.

“These guys will know where they are, regardless of Mike’s situation.”

