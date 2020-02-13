Mike Diamond # 8 of Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on September 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall / Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondback’s starting pitcher Mike Leake has a broken wrist, he told reporters during spring training on Thursday.

Right-handed Leake said he still expects to be ready for the opening day, which is a home game against the Atlanta Braves on March 26. Being right-handed, the fracture in his left wrist won’t prevent him from throwing while he recovers, as The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan reported.

The pitcher missed training on Wednesday, the first official day of spring training, with wrist pain and underwent an MRI.

The 32-year-old believed it was an old fracture that he had recently exacerbated while hunting his dog, several reporters said.

If Leake is actually ready for the opening day, the D-Backs may not need to dive deep into their pitching depth after this injury. But Arizona has the luxury of an extensive list of options if needed, including Alex Young, Jon Duplantier, Taylor Clarke, and others.

Last season Leake posed 10 games for the Diamondbacks after a trade by the Seattle Mariners and registered an ERA of 4.35 with a whip of 1.367 during that time. He also won a Gold Glove Award at the end of the season after 197.0 innings between the Mariners and D-Backs.

The first spring training game of the D-Backs takes place on February 22nd, more than a week away.

