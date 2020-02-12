(AP Photo / Tony Avelar)

Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitcher Mike Leake was absent on the first day of spring training for left wrist pain, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Wednesday.

“He had left wrist pain that was diagnosed by his doctor last night and is now on the way to a precautionary MRI,” said Lovullo.

When asked what happened, Lovullo said Leake fell at home. It had nothing to do with baseball. “

The D-Backs have taken over Leake at the close of trading last season. He played in 10 games for Arizona and went 3-3 with 4.35 ERA.

During his 10-year career, six of whom were with the Cincinnati Reds, Leake is 105-98 with an ERA of 4.05.

Arizona has a lot of pitching depth when Leake isn’t around for a long time.

Madison Bumgarner and Robbie Ray are certainly starters. Luke Weaver has no restrictions after missing nearly four months from an injury last year, Lovullo said. Zac Gallen did very well after trading in Arizona. Other rotation options include Merrill Kelly, Alex Young, Jon Duplantier and Taylor Clarke.

Lovullo said all D-Backs pitcher except Leake were on Talking Stick in Salt River Fields on Wednesday.

The rest of the team reported on spring training on Monday. The first game will be played on February 22 against the Colorado Rockies. The first place is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

