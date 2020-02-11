(Arizona Sports / Matt Bertram)

Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks' General Manager

Whether you live under a boulder or not, you have most likely heard of the scandal that shook Major League baseball.

A total of three managers and a GM lost their jobs for their role in the scandal surrounding the Houston Astros 2017 World Series race. The Astros lost their first and second rounds of election in 2020 and 2021 when they both manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow.

The Boston Red Sox, who were accused of fraud during their 2018 World Series run, and New York Mets fired managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran. Both were part of the Astros team in question, with Cora serving as Boston manager from 2017 to 2019.

Some in the baseball world have argued that it was the players and coaches. Others consider it the duty of the front offices to be vigilant.

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, who participated in the Doug & Wolf show at 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, set the record.

“Yes, yes, 100%. It’s 100% my responsibility, end of story, ”said Hazen when asked if something like the scandal in the D-backs organization applies to him.

As for the punishment, the GM is more focused on revising the roster.

“I will not necessarily consider this situation, I will not be paid for my opinion on general, league-wide issues,” said Hazen.

Another issue that Hazen wanted to address was the possible change in the MLB playoffs in the near future.

According to a report by the New York Post, MLB officials are thinking of completely overhauling the playoffs. The new format included increasing the number of playoff teams from 10 to 14 and would include three division winners and four jokers in each league. There are no one-game playoffs. The best team in each league gets a reunion in the first round, while the other twelve teams compete against each other in the best-of-3 series. From there, the two division winners can choose their playoff opponents.

In short, the landscape of the MLB playoffs could look very different by 2022.

But while baseball traditionalists are poised for change, Hazen is ready to look to the future.

“I’m a big fan of our game’s evolution and change, big fan,” said Hazen. “I love the purity of our game, I love the traditional nature of baseball. I think it’s generally been played the same way for 100 years, I think that’s great. I love the fact that no matter how good it gets, everyone hits .300. And everyone says people have failed 70% of the time in the past 100 years, no matter what we did with the game.

“I love these things. I think as an industry we always have to be at the forefront of evolution. We always have to be at the forefront, which is more exciting for fans. We are an entertainment company in many ways, and that’s the beauty of professional sports. How do we marry these two things? I don’t think we should ever oppose the concept of change. I am the first to tell you that people tell me to calm down when it comes to change because I am too crazy to talk about some of these things because I love change. “

