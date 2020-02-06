Advertisement

Cyril Langevine – Photo: Alan Hubbard

Rhode Island striker Cyril Langevine (10.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg) has been anchoring the interior of the Rams for over three years and, after graduating from Hassan Martin, takes on the leading role in the interior. He did it with a non-stop engine, an overwhelming effort, an unselfish urge to win and a unique, larger-than-life personality and a smile.

Langevine is now a leader and an indispensable factor in the success of URI. It is one of the main reasons why the Rams (17-5, 9-1) are driving a nine-game winning streak and making their way through the Atlantic 10 while targeting a conference title and an off-season game.

After Rhode Island’s win against UMass at Ryan Center on Tuesday, I caught up with the likeable big guy and we had some serious talks together.

Chris DiSano: Let’s start with the profit you just made through UMass (earlier tonight). What do you think about how you can get this game to 17-5, 9-1 in the league?

Cyril Langevine: It’s a big adjustment. We were 18-15 last year, so it’s amazing to be 17-5 and win in nine games. Just to win this is big because, as Coach Cox said, it’s dangerous because we have UMass (and GW next) where we need to stay focused, so it was great to get away with this W.

CD: This is a great point, so let’s go there for a moment. What are some of the major growth areas you see year after year?

CL: We are connected, we understand each other better, we know that we do not have to fight each other and just go out and have fun – that is the focus. I showed that to the boys. I think Kobe said something that made you have to do all the hard work and when you’re out there give everything you have. Because you just never know what can happen, so if you are out there you have to have fun. And I try that every day.

CD: Is that the area you are most proud of? How do the boys play the game with joy?

CL: Definitely and also play with maturity. Everyone is mature, as you can see, so it’s all about trusting in the work we did in the summer.

CD: Aside from the obvious fact that T. J. Buchanan has been appointed assistant coach, Austin Carroll comes in as one … what could be different about the staff this year as a unit?

CL: Connected. Rounded. You understand, I would say. Everyone in the team is connected. We have a relationship with every single man on the team and that’s the biggest thing. If you have relationships with all team members and can understand each other, you will go far.

CD: Let’s dive a little bit into your game … and we’ll soon hit the 1,000-point mark here … but let’s start with your defense, which has been really high since you arrived. How have you grown as a defender in isolated situations over the years?

CL: I consider it a pride. Where I come from, you will not be given anything. For someone who thinks they could just go out and get involved with you – that’s not how I was raised, so I’ll take it personally. Like tonight, the boy (Tre Mitchell) had a great game, but you have to be as tough as possible when you are with him. Sometimes it is better to be offended. But as you said, it’s just a pride for me to take your husband out.

CD: And then another area that, especially this year, is at a different level for tall men is defense on the screen. What did you gather to help you put pressure on you?

CL: Quickly on my feet. I’m not a typical 6-foot-8, 230 pound forward. I am agile and can move so that I am different from many sizes in the league. I’m compared to being close to the NFL, which is funny. But as I said, I’m proud. If someone sends a screen to my teammates, I run the risk of being hit. So I have to be there to protect them, and that’s why I’m so aggressive in the way I play defense on the screen.

CD: You communicate very loudly. I hear you all the time from where I sit. Is that something to communicate the self-confidence that comes with aging?

CL: Certainly. I see a lot of people in the NBA and I see leaders. I’m just trying my best to do that for our team. I am a leader and the anchor is deep down so look up at me. If you noticed, the boy (Mitchell) scored so many points … that he turned him on. So it becomes this leader, the vocalist, who goes out there and has fun, but still knows what the task is … and that’s up for grabs.

CD: You just mentioned the word a couple of times. Guide. What are some of the lessons you want to teach young people?

CL: Give it your all because everything can happen. Enjoy the moment. Have fun grinding. It was great for me personally to take a leadership position in this team and my perspective has changed in many ways. Things in general; like time. If someone says they are there at 10 a.m., they are there at 9:45 a.m. Because being on time is not on time. That matures. I didn’t say anything like that two years ago. So it is an understanding that is developing.

CD: Is it over quickly for you? I know we’re still in the middle and we’re not going to fast forward because you have a lot of games to play. But how do you feel here as a senior?

CL: (laughs) It’s just crazy! I never thought I would be here as a senior. Where I come from a lot of people who don’t make it through college for four years, there’s always a distraction. If you have the right support system and you know what is good for you, how you can help your family, you are on the right path, and I have. I’ve been here for four years and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to go to school and play for this school.

CD: Okay, let’s talk about the 1,000 point mark. I was in this press room with Fatts (Russell) who brought you to your knees but seriously and sincerely, what does that mean for you? It is a great achievement.

CL: As you know, I didn’t come here as a goal scorer. It shows that when you have an engine, you work hard and feel like you can. If you think about it … If you go out and exaggerate your opponent, you get 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds. It’s about going out and playing basketball. It’s not just about being eye-catching, sometimes you have to be grainy.

CD: We talked about maturity and growth outside of court. What have you been particularly proud of in recent years?

CL: Personally, I speak to my mentor David Lipman every day, who has played a large part of my basketball career and my life in general. He understands me, he wants the best for me. As a basketball player, he tells me little things I can do. I play out there to win. I’m out there for no other reason. I think I’ve grown in a lot of ways: shoot, pass, but I do what the team needs to do from game to game. I take it personally. I have the feeling that I am a mixture of many people with hearts … Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley. You made me play with someone like that … boy, boy.

CD: You have George Washington on Saturday. I know you haven’t had a chance to dive into the scout yet, but they’ll play with high energy in a difficult building where they can play.

CL: You go to someone’s house. It’s like going in the fridge and trying to take something without asking. You have to be ready. The trainer team will finish us off. We are locked up. Ultimately it’s about maturity …

(Middle sentence, URI trainer Daniel Anthony comes over …)

Call DA. If it weren’t for me, I wouldn’t be out here because of my ankle. He worked with me for countless hours. Once I was with him for a whole day and worked with him on my ankle, one to one.

But yes, we are focused. The coaches are chosen, they understand what we need to do to win, and we’re running. Everything will not go as planned. Everyone makes mistakes, but we have the heart and maturity and it can go far.

CD: When you’ve finished the last nine days of the conference game, you’re in the middle of the post-season discussion, the Atlantic 10 Championship discussion. What do you have to do to further advance your goals?

CL: Make an effort and know why. Coach Coach always says: “You know why …” And I ask myself: “What is my why?” That gives us the advantage. What do you really want from this game? And until you find out, keep grinding. I use this phrase, The Chase Remains (TCR), as one of my slogans. What am I chasing for me? Just keep grinding until you find out. That is what we all have to do.

CD: Okay, let’s end here … You have a lot of fun at the post-game press conferences – on the way in, on the way out, on the microphone. What gives you that spark to engage people in this way?

CL: I feel like I should be on the next level. I’m trying to get to the next level. So I see a lot of people at that level. Take Lebron James: he knows when to be out. It’s not bad to make someone laugh (laughs). I see videos of him interacting with his teammates and joking in the media. And as for me … who is this child? Show personality. So it’s just about it – take it big, enjoy it.

Chris DiSano is an analyst and author of Atlantic 10. He was the moderator of A-10 Live! at Men’s Basketball Media Day and founded the former College Chalktalk. DiSano, named NBC Sports’ best basketball player, Atlantic 10, can be found on Twitter at @ CDiSano44

