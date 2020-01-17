Cyclone Tino to land on Fiji's Vanua Levu around midnight

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Disaster authorities in Fiji expect Cyclone Tino to come ashore by midnight Friday at Udu Point, the northernmost part of Vanua Levu.

The Category One Cyclone continues to strengthen and already generates gusts of wind up to 100 km / h and is expected to increase to 130 km / h during the night.

The director of the Fiji Disaster Management Office says they have placed relief supplies in advance with the Northern Division disaster commissioner that can be used as soon as the cyclone passes over Vanua Levu.

“Shelters, WASH kits that he can actually use before additional support comes from us. We have our cluster system, Red Cross, we have civil society [organizations] ready to deploy and willing to help the Fiji Government sure that life normalizes for those affected by the tropical cyclone Tino, “said Vasiti Soko.

Vasiti Soko said that more than 100 people are being cared for in evacuation centers across the country.

After leaving Vanuau Levu, the cylone is expected to be strengthened to a Category 2 system before it hits the isolated Lau Group of Islands in southern Fiji.

Vasiti Soko said that relief supplies are also positioned there and that a government ship with extra supplies is ready to leave for the islands as soon as it runs out again.

In the meantime, Soko encourages the public to abide by cyclone warnings and to be proactive in seeking shelter from the storm.

“We ask the general public to be aware of your nearest evacuation center and also know when to move. Please move before it gets dark, if you see that your environment is no longer safe or your house is no longer safe, said Vasiti Soko.

“Please start as soon as you see the water begin to rise so that you and your family are safe.”

Indirectly related to Cyclone Vaisiti Soko, the police are still looking for a father and daughter who were swept away in the Central Division on Viti Levu while trying to cross a river in bad weather.

Meanwhile, reports from Tuvalu show that Cyclone Tino has damaged previously damaged buildings and downed trees.

Current forecasts indicate that Cyclone Tino will have to influence Tonga from Saturday afternoon.

If it stays true to its predicted path, it is directly over the main island of Tongatapu.

Both Tonga and the Lau group in Fiji just a few weeks ago were also hit by Cyclone Sarai.

Special weather reports from the Fiji Metservice on Cylone Tino are accessible here.

