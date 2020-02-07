About the publisher:

In your article, you referred to many road traffic regulations for the safety of bicycles and golf carts. Cyclists are a big part of this accident problem! You have to think that you are immune to the rules. Many ignore stop signs, traffic lights, passing cars and carts on the left, etc. You can drive on roads, cart paths and sidewalks.

They drive two and three side by side and often make overtaking difficult by accelerating cornering and not giving way enough for larger / faster vehicles. Carts are often also guilty. But if a pack of bicycles rides several side by side without following the rules, serious accidents will result. And law enforcement agencies are often on the side of the poor cyclist.

Tell the bikes to get off the sidewalk. That is wrong! Be aware that they are slower. Also limit the number of bicycles in the backpack. They also have to stay together, not over several hundred meters or more. They have a large part of the problem and are likely to be injured worse in these clashes. Thank you!

Thomas Buckley

Village of Bonita