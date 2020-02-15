DAVID UNWIN / STUFF

The 4-year-old Bensen Radich was looking forward to driving the route of the Central Energy Trust Arena because his grandfather drives stock cars there.

The residents of Palmerston North are encouraged to get on their bikes as a number of works are scheduled to begin to improve the city’s bike paths.

Hundreds were in the Central Energy Trust Arena on Saturday morning to get their bikes on the Stockcar route as part of New Zealand Bike Month.

Some children rode cautiously, others rested, while some decided that the little puddles of mud were the most fun.

Allanah Radich, one of the people who successfully tried to install the traffic safety park on the Esplanade, was on the route with her children Bensen and Lilliann.

CONTINUE READING:

* Volunteers who hire an e-bike for compost runs

* Cultural, political changes are required to get the most out of New Zealand’s streets

* Comradeship rides the 10th Timaru man’s charity bike tour

She said her grandpa drove mini stocks, so they really wanted to be out on the track for the day.

“Both children are just looking forward to driving the Grandad races.”

Bensen had driven six laps when Stuff spoke to his mother and was not staying long enough to talk about cycling on the track, too keen to do another lap.

Robert van Bentum, traffic and infrastructure manager for the city administration, said it was great to give people another place to take their bikes with them.

“They really enjoy all the mud.”

DAVID UNWIN / STUFF

Adam and Jenna Mabey go for a walk while Hadleigh Mabey, 2, enjoys a bike on the stockcar track at the Central Energy Trust Arena.

Other events in town during NZ Bike Month included a trip to work on February 27, where people who took their bikes to work in the central business district could get a coffee voucher and spot price on the square.

Students who drove to school would also fight for prices.

Creating events and incentives is a great way to get more people to cycle in a city where driving around is very easy, said van Bentum.

“We don’t want to wait in Palmerston North until we have congestion problems like Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.”

The city council had a number of plans for the city’s cycle path network in the coming year, including trying to lay smoother material on cycle paths to make driving easier and a different type of green paint to make the lanes more visible, said van Bentum.

There would also be more progress on the College St cycle project.