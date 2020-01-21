Cyclist run over by drunk driver in UAE, dies - News

advertisement

An Asian driver stood trial at the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court on charges of running over a cyclist who died on the spot.

According to the indictment magazine, the accused, who was driving in his car under the influence of alcohol, rammed a cyclist and fled the scene without offering assistance to the victim or alerting the police.

After being informed of the accident, the RAK police started an investigation and succeeded in tracing the suspect. He was arrested, referred to the Public Prosecution Service and then to the court.

“I escaped the scene because I was scared,” the suspect told the court.

“I didn’t want to run over him,” he added, admitting he was drunk while driving his car at the time of the crash.

The suspect told the court that he did not want a lawyer to be assigned to defend him. “I will defend myself.”

The court ordered the case to be suspended until next week.

