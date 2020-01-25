Cyclist injured after being hit by a golf cart in The Villages

advertisement

A cyclist was injured early Saturday afternoon after being hit by a golf cart at The Villages.

The cyclist had driven south at 12:45 p.m. On the multimodal path that corresponds to Buena Vista Boulevard near the entrance to Polo Ridge opposite The Villages Polo Fields.

A bicycle was attached to the Villages Polo Fields under a golf cart after an accident on Saturday.

A woman driving a golf cart also traveled south when she decided to get past the cyclist, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the accident. The golf cart hit the cyclist and the bike was attached under the golf cart when the emergency personnel arrived. The golf cart crashed into a bush and ran across a flower bed.

The injured cyclist was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

There was heavy traffic in the area since the VHA Hoedown took place on the Polo Fields.

