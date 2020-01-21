Cyclist dies after an accident

advertisement

EL CAJON, California. – A cyclist died after being hit by a car.

It happened on Monday at 10:43 a.m. on Dehesa Road east of Willow Glen Drive in El Cajon. The cyclist was on a bike path and in 1993 drove a Mitsubishi Mirage east on Dehesa Road.

Police said Nelson allowed the car to enter the bicycle lane for reasons that are still under investigation. The cyclist was hit from behind and thrown onto the windshield of the car before falling on the road.

Police said Nelson drove east on Dehesa Road and fled south on Sloane Canyon Road. Then he parked his car and jumped into the nearby brush to avoid the officers.

Officers found the Mitsubishi later that afternoon and Nelson was found by a helicopter hiding in the brush. He was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officials.

The man who rode a bicycle was taken to the Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he later died of his injuries. His name has not been released yet.

Nelson was charged with manslaughter and criminal offenses and put in prison.

