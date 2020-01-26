advertisement

INGLEWOOD, CA. (AP) – Cris Justino went through the forum tunnels a few hours before their Bellator debut to deliberately remember the biggest defeat of their fight in this arena 13 months ago.

And then the woman named Cyborg started the new chapter of her career with a win that will help erase those bad feelings.

Justino won the Bellator featherweight championship on Saturday night and became the first fighter to win the title belt in four major MMA organizations with a fourth stop by Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

On her Bellator debut after seven fights and over three years at the UFC, Justino (22-2) ended Budd’s eight-year winning streak and dethroned Bellator’s long-time 145-pound champion with brutal style.

The 34-year-old cyborg fought in the same arena where their 13-year unbeaten streak ended in a 51-second loss to UFC two-belt winner Amanda Nunes in December 2018. She showed that she hadn’t lost her fast, heavy hands, making her the best fighter for mixed martial arts for much of her career.

“When I heard that the fight was going on at the forum, I said,” This is amazing, “said Justino.” I lost my title there and I can fight for someone else. It felt like something important to me on. “

After going through some rough beginnings and finally underpinning her physical dominance, Justino ended it with a series of kicks and punches on the fence. She dropped Budd forever on the body and landed 1:14 on the floor in the lap. Then she jumped on the fence to celebrate with the crowd in the famous arena south of downtown Los Angeles.

“That’s why I call her the greatest fighter of all time in the female divisions,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “Staying at this level for so long is proof of their will and their work ethic.”

Justino was a champion in Coker’s former Strikeforce promotion and Invicta women’s MMA promotion before finally moving to the UFC and quickly became the first featherweight champion for women to sign at Bellator in 2017 and immediately got a chance, the first man or to become the first woman to hold four major doctoral degrees.

“For me, a belt is just a symbol,” said Justino. “I have four belts and I am holding them today, but maybe not tomorrow. If I do something good to people, they will remember it forever. “

Budd (13-3) has won 11 fights in a row since Ronda Rousey hit her with an armbar in 2011. Born in British Columbia, Bellator became the first featherweight champion in 2017 and defended the belt three times, but Cyborg was too much.

“She is a warrior and I knew she would do it,” said Budd. “It was just the constant forward pressure that confused me.”

Budd actually dropped Cyborg in the middle of the opening round, but Cyborg escaped the traffic jam when Budd illegally threw a knee while Cyborg was knocked down.

After Cyborg landed better shots in a slower second round, Cyborg Budd dropped his right hand in the middle of the third round and controlled the rest of the round.

Justino signed with Bellator in September after her UFC contract expired. She had won six fights in the UFC and became the first 145-pound female winner in the promotion, but her only UFC defeat was the spectacular roar of Nunes.

The defeat ended Justinos’ unbeaten series of 21 fights since 2005. Nunes claimed to have Cyborg’s featherweight belt and made a clear case for her superiority over Justino as the greatest fighter in the history of women’s MMA.

Justino reacted to her loss with modesty and perspective, but her longstanding struggle with UFC President Dana White has never smoothed out. A fight later, Cyborg left the UFC and signed with his biggest North American rival.

Long-time UFC fighter Sergio Pettis made his Bellator debut with a win in the first round over bantamweight Alfred Khashakyan.

Pettis (19-5), the younger brother of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, dropped Khashakyan’s right hand and raped him to the ground before he passed out with a guillotine. Sergio Pettis had not won a fight in his last fight before his UFC career with 14 fights since September 2013.

Featherweight Juan Archuleta beat Henry Corrales and an enemy crowd, made a unanimous decision, and then climbed into the cage to make an obscene gesture to fans of the forum with both hands and to fuel his struggle for inactivity. Archuleta’s winning streak of 18 fights ended in a loss of decision against Patricio Friere last December.

In the co-main event, veteran Darrion Caldwell featherweight Bellator prevailed by defeating the previously undefeated Adam Borics from Hungary in the first round. Caldwell celebrated with a back flip from the top of the 3 meter cage.

