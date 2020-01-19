'Cyberpunk 2077' was delayed until September 2020

advertisement

CD Projekt RED has announced that the upcoming science fiction RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be reset from its original release date, April 16. The game is scheduled to be released on September 17th.

In a message posted on Twitter and on the official CD Projekt RED website, CD Projekt RED co-founder Marcin Iwinski & studio director Adam Badowski said that the game is currently at a stage where it is “complete and playable” become. “We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning glory for this generation, and postponing the launch gives us the precious months it takes to perfect the game.”

According to an IGN report, the multiplayer component of the game will not be available in a separate message until after 2021. CD Projekt RED held a press conference to discuss the game’s delay, during which Michał Nowakowski, member of Board’s CD Projekt and SVP of Business Development, confirmed that the other AAA title CD, Project RED, was in parallel with Cyberpunk 2077 developed that is the multiplayer component of the game.

“Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September and a series of events that are expected to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely to be released for the Cyberpunk multiplayer.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A version of Google Stadia will be released soon.

