Even though Kate HudsonDaughter, Rani Rose, is not even a year old, we have already received many charming photos of the youngest child of the actress – and is there anything nicer than looking back at the sweetest snapshots of the little ones? Of course not!

The 40-year-old greeted her first daughter with her boyfriend on October 2, 2018 Danny Fujikawa, “We decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most extraordinary man we all miss very much. It is an honor to name her after him, “wrote the A-Lister in her announcement post,” She is here. “

The A-Lister is also the mother of son Ryder, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson and another child, Bingham, 8, with ex-Matt Bellamy. Of course, all of her children bring their happiness, as she calls them the “loved ones of my life”. Kate also loves showing all her little ones on social media, especially little Rani! And while Rani is not Kate’s first child, this time she does it a little differently when it comes to parenting.

“(Having a daughter) doesn’t change my approach, but there is definitely a difference,” Weight Watchers Ambassador AOL said in an interview. “I think you just raise your children individually – like a genderless approach. We still don’t know what it will prove to be. “

“I will now say that she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It’s very different from the boys and it’s really fun to actually want to buy children’s clothes, ”she continued. “The boys were only ones … actually I did pretty well with the boys. But with her it is a completely different ball game. There are some things I like: “I can’t do that to her because they’re so over the top.”

Scroll down to see the sweetest photos of little Rani!