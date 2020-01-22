Customs officers seize game species at the airport and hold three

advertisement

On Tuesday, customs officials seized various species of wild animals, including marmosets, red-handed tamarins, tricolor squirrels and iguanas, at Chennai International Airport and detained three people.

Acting on information that these animals were likely to be smuggled out of Bangkok, officials maintained vigilance and saw a passenger move suspiciously on Tuesday morning near the arrival area. He was intercepted at the exit when he was in a hurry. The passenger was identified as Suresh, 35, who had arrived from Bangkok, and while examining his stroller bag, four plastic baskets and a small cardboard box were found hidden among his things.

There were two marmosets, three red-handed tamarins, two squirrels from Prevost, two black and red Eastern gray squirrels and 12 iguanas.



advertisement

They found officials from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in containers. There were two marmosets, three red-handed tamarins, two squirrels from Prevost, two black and red Eastern gray squirrels and 12 iguanas. A team of vets was called from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, who inspected the containers and found three squirrels dead on arrival, but other animals in a healthy condition. The Animal Quarantine Officials also advised to return the animals to the country of origin, since the arrested passenger did not have a NOC / DGFT license for their import into India.

Upon interrogation, Suresh said the stroller bag was given to him by an unknown person outside of Bangkok airport with instructions to transfer it to an unknown person outside of Chennai airport. Suresh was brought outside and a receiver who approached him to pick up the bag was also arrested. On the basis of the information provided by him, a search was conducted in the home of the person who had asked for the animals and he was also held for further investigation.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau officials found the animals in containers.

A press release from Rajan Chaudhary, commissioner of customs, said that the species were confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962, read with the FT (D&R) Act and that the animals would be deported to Bangkok.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement