Q-I was separated from my husband last year and our two children live with him. I didn’t fight for custody of the children back then because I was with a friend and didn’t have the financial resources to support them. I recently got a job and want to get custody. But all negotiations with my husband failed. Do you think I can file a case and fight for custody of our children?

A-We assume that you and your husband are based in the United Arab Emirates and that despite the separation, you have not been divorced since last year. Federal Status No. (28) of 2005 on Personal Status Law applies to disputes related to child custody in the United Arab Emirates.

In the country, parents are the guardians and protectors of their children in various functions. Article 142 of the Civil Status Act defines custody as “maintaining, bringing up and caring for the child without affecting the right of the person’s guardian”.

It should also be noted that, as a rule, the mother is considered custody of a child, while the father is the child’s keeper in accordance with UAE law.

It may be important that the gender and age of the children is an important factor in deciding whether the custody of the children lies with the mother or the father.

Since you have not provided the gender and age of your children, we will answer your questions based on the laws in force in the United Arab Emirates regarding a male and a female child.

Article 156 paragraph 1 of the civil status law states: “The custody of women ends when the child reaches the age of 11, for men the 13th year, for women the 13th year, unless the court provides for an extension of this age up to the age of maturity, for the man and until their marriage, for the woman, is in his / her best interest. “If the male child is younger than 11 years and the female child is younger than 13 years, the mother can apply for custody of their children. Beyond this age, custody can be transferred to the father.

However, the Personal Status Court in the United Arab Emirates can delegate custody of the children to any parent, taking into account the child’s interest until majority age.

It can also be noted that custody of a child can remain with the mother if there are custody-related disputes. This is in line with Article 146 (6) of the Personal Status Act, which states: “The mother has the right to custody of her children in the event of a dispute over custody, unless the judge has for reasons of Decided something different. “

If the mother leaves the marital home due to differences with the father – while the marriage still exists – both can apply for custody of the child.

This is in line with Article 146 (7) of the Personal Status Act, which states: “Both the father and mother can apply for custody of the child if they have a dispute and the mother has left the marital home , even if their marital relationship still exists. The judge will decide on her application depending on the interests of the children. “

Since you do not live in the marital household despite your marriage, you can also apply for custody of your children.

Article 1 paragraph 2 of the Civil Status Act can also be helpful in this case, since it stipulates that an UAE expat can apply the custody law of his home country before the UAE Personal Court.

Based on the provisions of the Personal Status Law, you can contact the Personal Status Court in Dubai to file a custody request for your children.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is admitted to the bar in Dubai, the UK and India. All details about his company can be found at: www.amalawyers.com. Readers can email their questions to [email protected] or Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

