Curtoni leads Italians in the downhill, Shiffrin 4. | National sport

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) – Elena Curtoni led an Italian podium finish for her first career win at a Women’s World Cup downhill, while Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth.

As a late starter with start number 28, Curtoni benefited from the better view when the sun rose on Marc Girardelli’s technically demanding route.

It helped her beat Marta Bassino by 0.10 seconds and Federica Brignone by 0.14 seconds.

It was the second time in the 53-year history of the World Cup that the Italian team took the first three places in a women’s departure.

Two years ago, Sofia Goggia won in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, ahead of Brignone and Nadia Fanchini.

Curtoni had previously been on a World Cup podium three times, but not since finishing second in a Super-G in Crans-Montana, Switzerland in February 2017.

Her victory on Saturday pushed Shiffrin off the podium.

The three-time overall winner, who won a downhill on the same Friday, was left 0.35 behind and her American team-mate Breezy Johnson was fifth, 0.12 behind her.

“I was really putting a lot of pressure on,” said Shiffrin. “I had the feeling that the speed was a bit higher in some places today. So I didn’t take any crazy risks, but my skiing felt good.

“I’m very excited and very proud of how I’ve been driving the past few days,” she added.

Shiffrin closed the gap to leader Corinne Suter in the season’s downhill classification to 16 points. The Swiss finished ninth.

Shiffrin leads the overall standings and is 270 points ahead of Brignone, Petra Vlhova from Slovakia 335 behind in third place.

Joana Haehlen from Switzerland, who had won her first podium in her career on Friday, slipped and slipped into the safety net, but did not appear to be injured.

The speed events at the Bulgarian resort will end with a Super G race on Sunday.

