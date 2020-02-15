A few months ago, I went on Twitter and asked people about their most controversial opinions about theater in Toronto. I received a lot of comments – both public tweets and as I told people they could send me a private message to ensure anonymity, in DMs.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll post and respond to some of the more intriguing answers. If you’re thinking of bolder theater opinions in this series that you’d like to share, send me an email at glenns (at) nowtoronto.com.

Why do so many viewers like to give a standing ovation?

I go to hundreds of plays every year, and after many of them, the audience gets up at the end, especially on the opening night. Standing ovations have become so common that if a show doesn’t get one, it may indicate that the audience wasn’t enjoying themselves.

Actor, author, comedian and producer Maddox Campbell tweeted that the situation was so bad that the audience should be limited to one standing ovation per year – just to make sure they were really serious.

The Beaverton’s Marilla Wex agreed and said the audience in Toronto will give a standing O to just about everything. (Confession: Maybe I gave her a standing ovation at her excellent fringe show a few years ago. I think she would forgive me.)

There are many reasons why an audience jumps up to greet a show.

The best reason, of course, is that a show is so good that we can’t help but express our enthusiasm.

On the opening evenings, when the crowd is mostly industry people, family members, and cast and crew friends (few of whom paid for their tickets), this may seem respectful. This is what is done, what the gesture implies.

Some European viewers will fuck or pant if they don’t like a show. Not Canadians. We are too polite. But maybe the automatic standing ovation is a Canadian thing like saying “sorry” – even if we don’t mean it.

On non-opening evenings, I saw the audience get up to applaud themselves. There’s a practical “I just paid $ 80 for these places, I’ll show my appreciation, damn” feeling about these ovations. These people often look around for others and nod appreciatively as they clap.

I’ve also seen the “I’ll stand for this actor – but not for this one” approach that creates a weird jack-in-the-box effect in the crowd.

Theater critics are in a difficult position. When people stand up in front of me after a mediocre show, I often try to look through their bodies to see who gets the most applause. Or I get up applauding half-heartedly and take the opportunity to put on my coat and collect my things.

On the other hand, standing ovation naysayers should perhaps just get over themselves. Writer / performer Joanne O’Sullivan When people paid a lot of money for something, “they should be allowed to decide that they saw something great even if they didn’t.”

As a comic, she says she is always ready for people who laugh at her jokes – “even the bad ones”.

@glennsumi

Glenn Sumi

Glenn began writing for the NOW Theater Department in 1997. He is currently working on and contributing to the film and stage departments. He sees about 280 live stage shows and 150 films a year. His mother once described his job as “Seeing the Lion King”

Read more from Glenn Sumi

8:00 AM