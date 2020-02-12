RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Elissa Cunane has become a focal point for the State of North Carolina No. 4. It is one of the main reasons that the program is taking place at the Atlantic Coast Conference with the highest ranking in two decades.

The 6-foot-5 Sophomore complements one of the best 3-point shooting attacks in the country. With this mixture, the Wolfpack is pursuing the first ACC title of the regular season or tournament since the early 1990s, along with a possible number 1 in the NCAA tournament.

“I think we’re doing great results right now, but I think there is a lot more to do,” Cunane said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think we can look back and see where we won this game and won this game, but there is so much ahead of us. … We will not currently focus on NCAAs if we have a game on Thursday, or the ACC tournament if we have a game on Thursday and one on Sunday. “

The stakes are increasing for the Wolfpack (22-1, 11-1 ACC), which jumped three places in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the highest rank of the program since third place in January 2000 under the late Hall of Famer Kay Yow. NC State is playing a game ahead of Louisville No. 9 (21-3, 10-2) in the league ranking that will be played in Raleigh on Thursday, and a win would be a big step to win the regular season race for the first time since 1989-90 season.

N.C State has not won the ACC tournament since 1991.

“I have told them all year round that we want to do some special things and we can do A, B and C,” said Wes Moore, seventh year coach. “We can do these things. I think they’re pretty smart kids. You know.”

They also know that taking the ball to Cunane is a good way to keep rolling.

Moore carries out a “four-out, one-in” process in which players are fanned on the field, creating space for Cunane to work inside while offering kick-out options against double teams ,

“You’d better have a pretty good one (inside) if you run this system,” said Moore.

Cunane ranks among the top five in the ACC in terms of rating (fifth at 17.0), rebound (first at 10.5), shooting percentage (second at 57.7), free throw percentage (fifth at 79.9) and double Double (first with 12). , She has the option of putting a defender deep in the paint to pull back or whistle – she caused more than a third of the team’s fouls drawn this year – but she can also take a step outside (10 out of 24 from 3-point range) and even take the break.

There are shooters around Cunane, with the wolf pack nationwide in 10th place with nine 3s per game and 18 in 3-point accuracy at 36.9%, led by Senior Aislinn Konig (44% of 3 in the ACC game ).

“Coach Moore always tells me that nobody should be able to protect me on the job 1-1,” said Cunane. “So if I get the ball and there is no double team, take it all the way. And I think having great shooters on the edge helps. You have to guard them … so it opens the alley to me. “

The lonely loss of the wolf pack reminded what happens when Cunane doesn’t get touched.

The Wolfpack played for rival North Carolina on January 9, wasting a double-digit lead in the second half amid a series of missed 3-point points. Cunane only got one shot in the second and third quarters, walking more than 36 minutes between baskets to hit a season low of eight points.

“It’s one thing if she catches the ball deep in color, you’re having trouble,” said Louisville coach Jeff Walz. “It’s the only thing that kept me from watching a lot of film. You have to try to mess things up. You cannot play in one direction only. If she makes herself comfortable, you have a problem. “

AP sports journalist Gary B. Graves of Louisville, Kentucky contributed to this report.

