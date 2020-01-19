advertisement

It’s time to plunge into the vault again, because 3D realms and interplay with developer Slipgate Ironworks brought out a dirty classic in the 1999s Kingpin: The Life of Crime, Kingpin: Reloaded, the latest cult classic among first-person shooters, will be released on PC in 2020 via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

The game offers balanced and revised gameplay, a new quest system, Ultrawide and 4K support, “Classic” and “Enhanced” modes and more. You can also watch the game on the new official website.

Originally released in 1999, Kingpin used a modified version of the Quake 2 Engine. The game is notable for its profane dialogue (which sometimes undermines the nervous tone) and the use of area-specific damage and deformable skin for each character model.

