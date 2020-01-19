Cult 'anointed by God' kills 7 in the jungle of Panama

advertisement

Arnulfo Franco

A Bible is in the makeshift temple where a pregnant woman, five of her children, and a neighbor were killed.

Bibles rest on a wooden altar next to percussion instruments – a guiro and a drum – in the room where a religious cult reportedly forced a pregnant woman and five of her children to walk through fire in this remote hamlet.

The improvised sanctuary strewn with muddy boots and scorched clothing belonged to a cult whose indigenous members claimed to be “anointed by God” to sacrifice non-believers, even if the heretics were members of their own families, people in El say Terron.

Seven villagers were killed by the cult last Monday, while 14 more were rescued the next day by the police who found them tied and beaten in the temple, the authorities said. A few more villagers escaped with burns.

Arnulfo Franco

The jungle community of El El Terron, Panama.

Nine villagers have been arrested and charged with murder, reportedly a grandfather and two uncles of the five children who died alongside their pregnant mother and a neighbor.

“Nobody expected this,” said a distraught tribal leader, Evangelisto Santo.

Arnulfo Franco

Burned clothing of people killed in a religious ritual.

El Terron is located in the jungle of the indigenous enclave Ngabe Bugle on the Caribbean coast of Panama – and it is largely cut off from the modern world. Residents have to walk for hours on steep and muddy narrow roads to keep boats that they can transport along a river to other villages with electricity, telephones, health clinics and a police presence.

Many in the community who grow through yucca and rice are Roman Catholics. About 300 people live in the small mountain village who live in thatched palm huts. Many are related to each other.

Residents say they had largely ignored the religious group. The cult came into existence after a villager returned to the community a few months ago after a stay abroad, which brought with it unusual religious beliefs.

Arnulfo Franco

The indigenous inhabitants were brought together by about 10 lay preachers and tortured, beaten, burned and hacked with machetes.

“People were dancing and singing and nobody was paying attention because we knew they were in the presence of God,” said Santo.

No one was paying attention until one of the cult members announced that he had had a vision: everyone in the hamlet had to repent or die.

Last weekend, members of the “The New Light of God” sect began dragging victims to an improvised church, where they struck them in submission with sticks. Cult members were ready with machetes to bring down those who had not repented to their satisfaction.

Arnulfo Franco

Bibles, flowers, a drum and a microphone in the makeshift temple.

Farmer Josue Gonzalez saved two of his children – a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – from the embers, while a 15-year-old son managed to escape alone.

In the minority, Gonzalez sought help for his pregnant wife and five of their other children. By the time the authorities arrived by helicopter on Tuesday, Gonzalez’s wife, the five children, and a neighbor were beheaded and buried.

The accused members of the case allegedly included Gonzalez’s own father, and villagers say that two of Gonzalez’s brothers had declared themselves prophets of the cult. Authorities have not confirmed that Gonzalez’s father and two brothers have been arrested.

“Within the logic of religious sacrifices in some extremist cults, there is no greater proof of faith than changing the life of a loved one or family member,” said Andrew Chesnut, a professor of religious studies specializing in Latin America at Virginia Commonwealth University .

