CTCPA honors seven award winners

advertisement

The Connecticut Society of CPAs recognizes four female professionals for Distinguished Service and three women for watch as part of the organization’s first CTCPA Women’s Awards Breakfast to be held on Wednesday, January 22, at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The ceremony will “honor the many contributions that female CPA professionals make in Connecticut,” said CTCPA CEO Bonnie Stewart (photo, center) in a statement. “As the first female managing director of the CTCPA, I have a personal perspective.” Diversity. Diversity doesn’t just tolerate our differences. Diversity celebrates our differences. “

The keynote speaker will be Teresa Polley, President and CEO of the Financial Accounting Foundation, the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.

Excellent service:

advertisement

Mary Gilhuly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Community Mental Health Affiliates in New Britain;

Marcia Marien, Brookfield City Financial Director / Controller;

Susan Martinelli, office manager and insurance partner at RSM US in New Haven;

Vanessa Rossitto, partner – industry leader, Government Services Group, at Blumshapiro in West Hartford.

The winners of “Women to Watch” include:

Mary Santella Connolly, senior manager for audit and assurance at Deloitte in Stamford;

Katherine Donovan, insurance manager at Whittlesey in Hartford;

Ilona Gooley, Senior Manager at Andersen in Hartford.

The registration fee for the ceremony is $ 45 for CTCPA members and $ 55 for non-members. Registration and more information can be found on the CTCPA website here.

advertisement