Little is known about the CBS CSI revival, but we can say with the greatest certainty that at least two regular guests will not be returning. We naturally refer to Gary Dourdan, whose forensic analyst Warrick Brown was killed at the start of the ninth season of the trial, and Elisabeth Shue, whose deputy night shift manager, Julie Finlay, died in season 15.

Regardless of Dourdan and Shue, the rest of the CSI’s primary ensemble – which fluctuated widely over the show’s 15-year term – could possibly return for an unofficially billed limited series of events (CBS has not yet officially approved the project).

As reported by our sister site Deadline, two original actors – William Petersen and Jorja Fox – have already been addressed to repeat their respective roles as colleagues who turned into lovers, Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. It is unclear which CSI veterinarians will reach CBS next. Assuming the network does not have an unlimited budget for CSI: The Return, eye managers will be forced to set an upper limit on the number of alums in the show that can be included in the sequel. This is where you come in.

Which CSI characters absolutely must be involved in the possible resuscitation so that you can even think about enjoying it?