Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar has given the Assembly Committee on Privileges a detailed statement in which he defended his decision to publish an announcement for the appointment of the State Election Commissioner.

Although the Secretary General was convened by the committee for the second time on Monday, Mr. Kumar preferred to provide a written response to any clarifications requested by the committee members.

Committee Chairman M.N.R. Balan informed reporters that the panel members had carefully examined the Secretary General’s response. The response to the official and oral statements by the secretary of the local administration, Ashok Kumar, the director, G. Malar Kannan, and the under secretary of state would be presented to the spokesman for further processing. The committee initiated a privilege infringement proceeding against the officials on January 14 after an advertisement was published in newspapers requesting a job with the SEC.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.