Crystal clear lagoon coming to the parish in Rosharon in 2021

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) – Another crystal clear lagoon comes to a community near Houston.

Land Tejas announced plans to bring the lagoon from Highway 288 in Rosharon to the Sierra Vista community.

The start of construction is planned for the beginning of this year, the opening date is 2021.

This latest project follows other lagoons in Humble and Texas City.

Plans for the 12-acre Crystal Clear Lagoon in Texas City were announced in late 2018. The planned completion of the first phase is planned for the beginning of this year.

This lagoon will be the largest in Texas.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Lago Mar a Crystal Lagoons amenity,” said Al Brende, founder of Land Tejas, in 2018. “This project has amazing potential, a whole new lifestyle for Lago Mar residents and to create for Houston families who want to have fun outdoors. “

The company states that the lagoon will have white sandy beaches, a large cabana pool, a heated pool, beach cabanas, a beach for children, a two-story bar in the pool, a welcome center, an event turf on the beach, and more ,

A hotel, condominiums and townhouses are also planned for the 70-hectare resort complex.

“The Lago Mar lagoon will completely change the entrance to our city and provide an exciting destination for relaxation and entertainment for our citizens and tourists across the country,” said Texas Mayor Matt Doyle. “I couldn’t be happier. Our mission was to make our section of I-45 something special. The Lago Mar lagoon is beyond our wildest dreams.”

The 2-acre lagoon in Humble opened in November 2018 in the municipality of Balmoral. It is the first artificial crystal lagoon in Texas. However, the lagoon is not open to the public. You have to live in the community to enjoy it.

