Crutchers 3 in OT lifts Dayton No. 13 above Saint Louis | National sport

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jalen Crutcher hit a 3-pointer to the buzzer in added time and ended the race with 21 points. Dayton defeated Saint Louis by 78-76 on Friday.

Obi Toppin added 20 points for Dayton (16-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10). Ibi Watson scored 17 and Trey Landers 14.

Dayton recovered from a 12-point deficit in the middle of the second half and won the seventh game in a row.

Javonte Perkins scored 25 points for Saint Louis (14-4, 3-2). Hasahn French added 16 points and 17 rebounds and Jordan Goodwin added 15 points and 13 boards.

Yuri Collins scored two free throws in extra time, 6 seconds ahead, to give the Billikens a 76-75 lead over Crutcher’s winner.

Goodwin hit the buzzer during a driving maneuver to force overtime.

Both losses of the Flyers have fallen on ranking teams in added time. They fell to No. 6 Kansas 90-84 on November 27 and dropped a 78-76 decision to No. 20 Colorado on December 21.

Dayton: The comeback victory ensured that the Flyers with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure are at the top of the Atlantic. All three are unbeaten at the conference.

Saint Louis: The Billikens have proven that they belong to the A-10 elite, although they did not do well in their biggest league game of the season.

Dayton: Will host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Saint Louis: Will play in Davidson on Wednesday.

