Cruise ships in the port of Auckland cancel ferry services for commuters

Cruise ships have canceled at least four ferry services in the last week, preventing commuters from returning to work, says a resident of Waiheke Island.

Jenny Nicholls, who uses the Fullers 360 ferry every day to work in the Auckland CBD, is frustrated that her 7.30 hour service is still being canceled for cruise ships docking in the harbor.

Since January 14, three ferries, with a capacity of 400, have been canceled, she said.

“It seems to be happening much more often this year,” Nicholls said.

“It’s really disturbing – the cruise ships must definitely park overnight to prevent them from stopping ferries that, like all employees, have to go to work, lectures, appointments and meetings, or catch planes, buses or trains.”

Hundreds of commuters were left at Matiatia Ferry Terminal on Waiheke Island when the 7:30 am to Auckland was canceled.

On Tuesday morning, Nicholls said the queue at Matiatia Ferry Terminal was full of people rearranging their travel plans or letting their bosses know they would be late for work.

“Fullers’ ferry captain apologized to us – it must be just as annoying for them.”

On the Fullers 360 website, a travel alarm was placed early on Tuesday morning to warn commuters that cruise ships had arrived at Princess Wharf and Queens Wharf.

It said that the ships would depart at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and “could have an impact on all our ferry services”.

That included the services Auckland City, Bayswater, Beach Haven, Birkenhead, Devonport, Hobsonville Point and Waiheke Island.

The warning said that commuters should allow extra travel time because it is unsafe for ferries to sail while a cruise ship is maneuvering in the ferry.

“Due to the large number of cruise ship visitors, there may be larger queues and possible delays, since boarding takes longer.”

It recommended that the 6.45 hour service from Auckland to Devonport and the return service be canceled due to a ship docking at Princess Wharf.

Nicholls also received a warning at 7.09 am that the ferry from Waiheke Island to Auckland had been canceled at 7.30 am.

Another travel alarm said the service between Auckland and Waiheke Island would be delayed at 9.30 am.

Fullers 360 has been contacted for comment.

