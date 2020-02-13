A cruise ship that has been rejected by four Asian and Pacific governments for fear of a coronavirus strain has moored off Cambodia.

The Westerdam was denied permission to dock in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Thailand, but the shipping company Holland America Line said there were no known cases of the Covid 19 virus on board.

Health checks are now being carried out on 2,200 passengers and crew on board the ship, which is located in waters outside of Sihanoukville.

# The Cambodian authorities authorized the @ HAcruises ship #Westerdam with US citizens among the passengers to dock in #Sihanoukville on February 13. The ship reports that no passengers with corona virus tested positive. medical personnel on board monitored. We greatly appreciate Cambodian aid.

– Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy (@USAmbCambodia), February 12, 2020

US Ambassador Warren Patrick Murphy said he had dispatched an embassy team to work with ship representatives and Cambodian officials to help the Americans disembark and reach their other destinations.

“We also coordinated with foreign embassies of other nationalities,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Westerdam cruise ends in Sihanoukville, and passengers can take charter flights to the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, to return home, said Holland America. Cambodian doctors unload equipment from a helicopter as they prepare for health checks on passengers and crew members of the Westerdam (Heng Sinith / AP)

“All permits have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support,” said a statement on the cruise company’s website.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month, and its final stop before being denied further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of the virus were confirmed.

On the way home! The #Westerdam goes to Cambodia. The captain informed us that it could take a few days before everyone came to Phnom Penh on charter flights and then home. Loved the prospect of touching land tomorrow. Until then I will work on my towel animals. @ Halcruises

– Christina Kerby (@ChristinaKerby), February 12, 2020

A passenger on the ship was relieved to hear that the ship was docking in Cambodia.

“On the way home! The #Westerdam is on the way to Cambodia, ”she tweeted.

“The captain tells us that it can take a few days for everyone to get to Phnom Penh and then home on charter flights. Loved the prospect of touching land tomorrow. Until then, I’ll be working on my towel animals.”