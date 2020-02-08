This week, a suburb of Washington, DC, passed a new law that effectively ended discrimination against black residents wearing natural hairstyles. The CROWN Act was passed in Montgomery County, Md. On Friday and was the first local jurisdiction to pass such a law.

Local news agency WUSA reported the adoption of the CROWN Act, and the Montgomery City Council unanimously voted to implement Law 30-19. Council member Will Jawando and council chairwoman Nancy Navarro were the main sponsors of the bill, and a press release from county officials effectively outlined the law’s intentions.

From the press release:

The CROWN Act ensures that people who are discriminated against for the appearance of their natural hair can file a civil fine of up to $ 5,000 with the county human rights office. The bill not only covers discrimination at work, but also in public accommodation, taxi services, entry into group houses and cable services. It would add a definition of race to the underlying anti-discrimination law to specify that the race contains “traits historically associated with the race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles”.

In July, New York and California passed laws that prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hairstyle. Similar legislation has recently been introduced in Wisconsin, Kentucky, New Jersey, Tennessee, Michigan and Illinois. Montgomery County is the first local jurisdiction to introduce such laws.

The passage of the Crown Act struck for Council member Jawndo, who is black, said in the press release what his daughter said to him about her hair.

“I will never forget that one of my daughters asked me for the first time why her hair is not as straight as the girls’ on TV,” said Jawando. “I told her that she was as beautiful as she was created. For this reason, I introduced the CROWN law with my colleague Nancy Navarro to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles in Montgomery County. “

Montgomery County is one of the wealthier and most diverse counties in the Washington metropolitan area.

–

Photo: Getty