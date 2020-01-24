advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – When Matt Henry first climbed a rope without knots, he was 59 years old.

He didn’t forget it because it was only a few months ago.

“All the hard work and sweat and pain,” he said. “I don’t like bragging about myself, but I’m kind of proud of it.”

Henry’s CrossFit journey started in May 2019 when he stopped by EaDo Fitness for a quick workout.

He had no intention of going to the gym.

“I was against CrossFit for a long time because I feared injuries,” he said.

Nevertheless, Henry soon started training four to five times a week at EaDo Fitness.

He lost £ 34 from July 2019 to January 2020.

“I feel physically phenomenal,” he said. “Four inches at my waist did a lot for me.”

Many of us see CrossFit as a workout only for young and athletic people. Henry first too.

He started with personal training and beginner courses to make sure he took care of his body.

Now he’s one of the people looking for help.

“You see people lose weight and strengthen themselves, but you see people’s trust change,” said Lisa Evetts, manager of Eado Fitness. “You get people with different backgrounds and stories. They may have had a really bad day, but they go to the gym and they laugh and exercise.”

For more information and the Eado fitness schedule, go to CrossFitEado.com.

