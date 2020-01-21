Crosby's wife dies of flu after trip to Israel, family says

advertisement

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) – The family of a 21-year-old Crosby woman is upset when she says the apparently healthy traveler died of flu after traveling to Israel.

According to a friend’s Facebook post, Yael Elizabeth Good was brought to an emergency room with flu symptoms on January 6 and later taken to an intensive care unit. According to the friend, Good suffered a heart attack the next day and died after her organs failed during the surgery.

A private memorial to the good was held in Huffman on Monday.

advertisement

ABC13 spoke to Goods’ family, who are still confused by their death, which they learned was caused by the flu.

According to an online obituary, Good was born in Beaumont and loved to travel.

“Yael’s wish was that everyone should do good for others,” the obituary said. “She was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew and loved her, and she will be very much missed.”

This year there was a very active flu season that started earlier than usual.

“What we see this year is an overweight in the early season of type B influenza, which is unusual,” said Dr. Catherine Troisi from UT Health. “Type B influenza is often more severe in children and young adults who may not have been previously exposed.”

“Most people don’t die from the flu,” she said.

Two childhood flu deaths were recorded in Harris County last year. A total of nine children died in Texas. While a flu shot is no guarantee against the virus, it remains the best defense.

READ MORE: The boy from Houston died of flu and became the first flu-related child death of the season in the city

“It is important to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others around you,” said Troisi.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement