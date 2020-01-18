Crosby scores in OT, Penguins beats Red Wings 2-1 | National sport

advertisement

DETROIT (AP) – Sidney Crosby scored a 1: 33 goal in power play in extra time to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

It was Crosby’s third goal in three games since he was absent in 28 games due to a muscle injury. Bryan Rust also scored in the third half for the Penguins after Filip Zadina led Detroit in the second half.

advertisement

All three goals came with the man’s lead.

Crosby scored by guiding the puck past goalkeeper Jimmy Howard in front of the goal after a pass by Evgeni Malkin. Pittsburgh was involved in the power game after Detroit’s Luke Glendening pulled Jared McCann out of the game and told him to intervene.

Crosby scored an overtime goal for the seventh consecutive season, connecting him with Mats Sundin and Brendan Morrison for the longest streak since regular time began.

Howard scored 35 saves, but has been without a win since October 29.

The penguins recovered from a 4-1 loss to Boston on Thursday night. You haven’t lost two games since the end of November.

Zadina opened the game with a shot from the right circle that slid over the ice and passed goalkeeper Matt Murray, who was led a little forward by Detroit striker Givani Smith. Rust equalized the result with 16:24 when he hit Howard on the glove side with a wrist shot.

Howard was drawn after scoring three goals in his team’s last game, a 2-8 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He was sharper against the penguins and Detroit defended itself.

NOTES: Howard has had 13 non-win starts since the 3-1 win over Edmonton in October. The last time Pittsburgh lost in a row was in Columbus and St. Louis on November 29 and 30. … Murray parried 28 times and won four times in a row.

Penguins: hosts Boston on Sunday.

Red Wings: hosts Florida on Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement