Fine Kula was forced to retire after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Cronulla will honor Fine Kula at this week’s NRL Nines in Perth after launching a fundraiser to help the young prop fight his brain tumor.

The Sharks will collect money under the “Fight for Fine” banner that will appear on the back of their Nines jerseys in WA.

See how trainer John Morris introduces our # NRL9s # FightForFine jersey to the play group and Ronaldo Mulitalo presents jersey number 10 in honor of his good buddy Fine

And in a special tribute, Kula’s best buddy – Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo – will wear the young prop’s No. 10 jersey.

Sharks coach John Morris said the club will also open a Go Fund Me page and auction signed Nines jerseys next week, with all the money going to Kula’s family.

“The Fight for Fine campaign gets to the point. We are involved in every step,” he said.

“Hopefully we can do our part to make it better.”

Ronaldo Mulitalo will wear the No. 10 Fine Kula jersey at the NRL Nines, a special tribute to his best friend.

Morris put on a brave face on Tuesday, but admitted that the club was still wavering from the diagnosis of 21-year-old Kula, which the NRL club announced earlier this month.

Kula had been included in the top 30 list of sharks in 2020 after having prevailed in the junior class for over five years.

However, he had to withdraw immediately after the shock diagnosis.

Morris said Kula was visited by a constant stream of teammates when he underwent treatment at the Liverpool hospital.

“It was an emotional time. For many of these young men it is an unexplored body of water,” he said.

“You have not experienced this.

“There was a time when we knew he was in trouble and didn’t know the diagnosis exactly, and then we found it out in the camp last week.

“Obviously the boys were very upset, but they gathered around Fine and the family and they all went out and saw him in the hospital – I think that improved his mood.”

The most frequent visitor was Mulitalo, who even slept on the floor of Kula’s hospital room to stay with his buddy.

Mulitalo shed tears when he was handed his No. 10 Nines jersey on Tuesday.

“I knew that if I gave him number 10, Ronnie would be a bit emotional,” said Morris.

“It was a challenging pre-season for us … (but) he was outstanding in all of this.”