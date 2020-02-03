Advertisement

THE ASSISTANT (Kitty Green). 85 minutes. Opens Friday (February 7th). See listing. Evaluation: NNNN

According to the credits, the name of the young woman we follow in The Assistant is Jane. I don’t think I’ve ever heard it out loud. to be sure, no one ever uses it when he speaks to them. That would mean seeing them as a person and that would be counterproductive. She is the assistant. There was one before her, there will be one after her. Thats how it works.

Advertisement

And while Jane can be seen in every scene from The Assistant, Kitty Green isn’t really about her in her devastating, sophisticated drama. It’s about Harvey Weinstein, more specifically, the culture of complicity and intimidation that he created around himself when he dominated the American film industry.

Weinstein is never mentioned by name or even seen in the flesh, but there is no question that he is the character that is only referred to as “the boss” and that the offices in Lower Manhattan where most of The Assistant takes place, are destined to be such Miramax Films at the peak of its investment.

Jane is his assistant, one of at least three who works in his company’s New York offices. There are also offices in London and Los Angeles. Many people’s livelihood depends on the boss doing his thing and allowing him to do what he thinks is right.

Green focuses on Jane – played by Julia Garner of The Americans and We Are What We Are – in a single workday: tidying up the office, printing schedules and new drafts of scripts, scheduling meetings, arranging lunches and meeting room snacks and so on. Before anyone else comes, she takes care of removing a stain on the couch in her boss’ office. Later in the day, someone will advise a colleague not to sit there. It comes as a joke, but everyone understands the meaning.

Jane’s job requirements also include following the boss’s whims, apologizing for imagined violations, and doing her best to suppress the knowledge that terrible things are happening, and helping them do so.

Green’s precise, restrictive aesthetic captures us in the same room where she, as the protagonist, interprets the tenor of conversations on the other side of an office wall, or observes how her employees (men and women) reject various aggressions and crimes B at the price of climbing the ladder or trying to talk to the company’s Human Resources Officer (Matthew Macfadyen of Succession) to put the predatory acts, both of which are known to be going on, into the background.

Driven by Garner’s precise, empathetic performances, The Assistant is a grim, uncomfortable experience. Since there is no release, I can only recommend it as entertainment. As an exploration of the collateral damage that Weinstein has left in his wake, it is an indispensable observation.

And of course it’s not just about Weinstein or Miramax. There are situations like this in every industry, and people who do their best to pretend that they are not do so.

@normwilner

Norman Wilner

Norman is a lifelong Toronto player and was named NOW’s lead film writer in early 2008. Previously, he had reviewed films for metro newspapers across Canada and covered all possible video formats (yes, even beta).

Read more from Norman Wilner

12:00

Advertisement