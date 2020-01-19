advertisement

Put on your chest protection and strap on your shin guards, because some baseball insiders are racing towards you, Arrowverrse fans.

Long before the five-part crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” even got going, eagle-eye fans dealt with a burning question – and now, days after the final was broadcast, it was answered.

Already on November 10, fans at Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim tweeted and asked why Oliver Queen was strangely absent from the “Crisis” logo. As seen in the original logo above, letter C contained the legend of tomorrow’s Sara, followed by The Flash (R), the monitor (I), Supergirl (in the first S) and Batwoman (in the second I). , In the second S Arrow was represented by … a lifeless arrowhead on the title card of the series.

At that time, Guggenheim only shared on Twitter that “Believe it or not … legal and financial problems” were responsible for Oliver’s omission. “The number of things – trifles – that keep us busy … you can’t imagine that,” he probably grumbled from behind the keyboard.

Finally, the “Crisis” logo was changed to a version (below) in which Stephen Amell’s emerald archer was depicted in the second letter S.

So what has changed? Guggenheim initially only indicated that a “gap” had been found that allowed the inclusion of the actual Green Arrow. But last week, when the crossover event was fully aired, he was able to explain the legal problem.

At first, I was told that only actors who appeared every five hours could be on the main title card. Stephen, as you now know, was not in hour 5 (a fact that I obviously couldn’t spoil). Then the legal eagles found a workaround. I don’t understand everything either, but I’m glad that they did it. https://t.co/VtoecIcF9A

– Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) January 17, 2020

“At first I was told that only actors who appear every five hours could be on the main title card. Stephen, as you now know, was not in hour 5 (a fact that I obviously couldn’t spoil), ”said Guggenheim. “Then the right-wing eagles found a workaround.”

Were you one of those who noticed an arrowhead graphic and was confused that Oliver Queen displaced?

