Criminal officers are working on key investigations after a 16-year-old girl was raped in an alley on the Rochdale estate

Police officers say they are working on key investigations after a 16-year-old girl was raped in an alley.

The teenager, who was wearing a school uniform, was attacked in Rochdale’s Wardle area on Wednesday evening.

She was walking down an alley near Birch Road at around 5 p.m. when a man pushed her to the ground and raped her.

The police have confirmed in a new statement that the investigation has continued.

No arrests were made, but the Greater Manchester police said “significant lines of investigation are under investigation”.

The police continue to appeal for witnesses

(Image: MEN)

Superintendent Richard Hunt said: “This serious insult is hideous and will not be tolerated.”

A mobile police unit is now stationed on the property and police patrols are being reinforced across the region.

The man was described by the police as “black or of dual origin”, between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and medium in size.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans and smelled strongly of aftershave.

The police block at the crime scene has been removed.

“Important lines of investigation” are followed

(Image: MEN)

Rochdale GMP Superintendent Hunt again called for witnesses or others to provide information.

He said, “I want to start by keeping our thoughts with the victim and their family while our investigation continues.

“Specialist officers continue to support them.

“We aim to identify those responsible and bring them to justice, and I would like to take this opportunity to contact anyone who has information that could help us immediately.

“Incidents like this are understandably cause for concern in the communities, but a dedicated team of officials is working tirelessly and will continue to work into the weekend. To calm the situation, the mobile police station and increased patrols will remain in the foreseeable future.

“I am grateful to those who have seen our call and have spoken to my officers and would like to emphasize that we will continue to pursue all possible investigations. These serious violations are hideous and will not be tolerated.”

The mobile police station will be located on Birch Road and will be manned between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 0161 856 4646 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

