Drouin West CFA’s Bruce Jewell wore the uniform that has become the new excavator’s fling hat during this period of national galvanization. It was he who turned the bat and who gave the day the cue. When he looked at the captains Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, he said: “I’m like a ten-year-old out here again.”

Everyone involved – players, officials and fans – has wound the clock on this windy afternoon. Well, almost everyone. At 16, Phoebe Litchfield didn’t have enough miles on the clock to rewind. Instead, she sped it forward to play regularly for Australia at a time when she can dream.

GETTY IMAGES

Sachin Tendulkar speaks to the Australian women’s cricket team during the Bushfire Bash T20 match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI in Melbourne.

Mathew Hayden was spared, although Nick Riewoldt wanted to supplant the cricket legend.

Plucked from Orange via Sydney Thunder in the WBBL and barely suppressing a giggle when she buckled, she kicked the first ball out of the bolts she was confronted with by Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. It went straight to cover, but crashing was the thing. It showed a natural touch.

“Yes, but I continued to hit the field players.” she said later. “It would have been nice to get a couple of them away, but it wasn’t my day.” Then she laughed: it was her day like no other in her life.

Litchfield shared short partnerships with Ponting and Brian Lara. “Enjoy it, boy,” they said. “Go hard.”

GETTY IMAGES

Luke Hodge (left) laughs with Adam Gilchrist after getting his wicket.

One day she will read this sentence and wonder if everything was a dream. The whole afternoon was of this quality. On Monday, she has to change her watch to Eastern Daylight Savings Time when she returns to orange high school.

Everyone was someone else’s hero that day. Everyone was a child again. Gilchrist said that in previous networks it was like scrolling through the playlist on your phone and trying to pick your favorite.

He only had two instructions to his team: “Get the first ball made of leather, because you can’t get out – and don’t miss out on Ponting.” Ponting’s riding instruction was even more striking: “Have fun – but I want to win.”

It was a day when you chose a favorite player or an era or a sport. Nick Riewoldt gave a good report of his inner cricket self with two overs of left-handers, but during the break he went around the mill and made a smartphone video, the fan favorite was now a fan boy himself.

Luke Hodge defeated Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith for a couple of four, and then had his souvenir moment when he hurled an insinger into Gilchrist’s stumps. “When he was charged, I thought it would go back over my head,” said Hodge. “He said the bowling in the wind was too slow to hit!”

Smith’s misfortune was to be overwhelmed by an evil ball from Wasim Akram, which Pakistani legend suspected would still be good for a top-class test wicket. Smith’s luck was that it was his first ball, so he kept going.

Lara, Matthew Hayden, Gilchrist, Shane Watson, and Andrew Symonds all made sixes with absolute ease, but no non-cricketer did it. The game is not as easy as they sometimes made it look, and it still does today.

Hodge, a long-time state-owned cricketer, was one of many who were hypnotized. “To see them hit the ball,” he said. “And we go in there and try to detach the cover and it doesn’t do anything.”

GETTY IMAGES

Money rolled up for the Bushfire Relief appeal.

Lara is 50 years old and hasn’t played a friendly in almost 15 years, but it looks like he’ll still be on guard in another 15 years. Let’s hope he’s not again if he has a reason.

Form is temporary, class permanent, they say. Then there is the form as an independent form. To be honest, all of these many legends were a bit rounder and creakier than in their halcyon days. Cricket is cricket, most of them spent most of their time watching and waiting. When cameras and microphones moved far and wide, they talked the way more than they went, but no one complained.

There was a spontaneous climax between the innings when Sachin Tendulkar, the fictional trainer of Ponting XI, was lured back into his pads to compete against Australian women. Stars Ellyse Perry and Annabelle Sutherland. Everyone has preserved their dignity. At that moment the clock was not turned forwards or backwards. Like everyone else, it stopped to look closely.

Hayden needed a cap and bare feet, and some referee referee officer Mel Jones’ officers to square the scoreboards. Really, that was a page. The only balance that mattered that day was the amount spent to ease the bushfire. Ultimately, it was estimated at $ 7.7 million. In fact, simply opening the Junction Oval gates that day was a win for this mission. Everything else was like a look at the majesty of Lara, a bonus.