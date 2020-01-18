Crews fight vehicle fires in Bonsall

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The crews worked on Saturday evening in the Bonsall area to extinguish a vehicle fire.

North County Fire officials said around 9:10 p.m. Firefighters fought the vehicle fire along the 5500 block of Olive Hill Road.

Firefighters said that those traveling nearby should expect traffic delays until the crews had the fire under control.

Information on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage was not immediately available.

@NorthCountyFire is the scene of a fully involved vehicle fire in the 5500 block area of ​​Olive Hill Road. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AF6LYaFl5n

– North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) January 19, 2020

33.293248

-117.238827

,

