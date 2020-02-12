JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Two fire-fighting helicopters used water from the Heathcote River to fight the fires.

It is believed that four fires that were burned by scrubbing and closed sections of a Christchurch freeway for three hours were deliberately lit.

On Wednesday at 2:10 p.m., emergency services were called to the fires at Tunnel Rd (State Highway 74) between Port Hills and Ferry Rds in Woolston.

According to Lyn Crosson, spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz), about eight crew members were on fire while two fire-fighting helicopters attacked the fires from above.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

A helicopter throws water at chafing points burning in Christchurch.

Do you know more? Email to [email protected]

Fenz spokesman Daniel Reilly said the fires were brought under control at 6 p.m.

CONTINUE READING:

* Three scrubbing fires in Canterbury, two still burning under dangerous conditions

* An electrical fault causes a fire in the Canterbury University block laboratory

Combine and large paddock burn near Waipara, North Canterbury

FINISHED

The fires closed Tunnel Road shortly before 3 p.m.

They were not believed to threaten properties.

Crosson said the fires were burning through about 400 meters of scrubbing.

From 7:30 p.m., a crew remained to ensure that the fires were extinguished and to monitor the area until dark.

FINISHED

The fires are treated as suspicious.

You would be treated as suspicious and the investigators and police would investigate, Reilly said.

A spokesman for the Christchurch Transport Operations Center said Tunnel Road was closed shortly before 3 p.m. and reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

A police spokeswoman said residents have reported large clouds of smoke in the Woolston area.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

On the banks of the Heathcote River, firefighters were called to four separate scrubbing fires.

According to MetService, Christchurch peaked on Wednesday at 25 degrees Celsius with high clouds and northeast breezes. A southern change was expected in the evening.

Since January 25, the Christchurch, Hurunui, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts have had a prohibited branding season.

CTOC / SCOPE OF DELIVERY

Around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services were called to the fires on Tunnel Road in Woolston.